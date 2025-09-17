A pub in a Calderdale village is set to be turned into new homes.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council has approved a planning application to turn the Butchers Arms, on Rochdale Road in Ripponden, into five cottages.

Ripponden Parish Council had objected to the application on the grounds of “insufficient parking and over-intensive use of the site”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a response from the council’s Highways team said: “On balance, it is concluded that, given the site history with public house and holiday let uses and the location in an existing residential area, an objection on the grounds of unsustainable location would be difficult to sustain.

The Butchers Arms in Ripponden

"There are nine parking spaces shown in the existing car park. The provision is acceptable for five dwellings.

"There are double yellow lines along the site frontage and the immediate vicinity therefore there are no concerns about on-street parking.”

The building has been split into the pub area and six one-bedroom short-term holiday cottages, along with a two-bedroom flat which was the owner’s accommodation, says a design and access statement submitted with the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the holiday lets will be turned into three two-bedroom cottages and the pub area and owner’s accommodation will be re-configured to create the remaining two cottages.

According to the planning officer’s report, the Butcher’s Arms was originally a row of cottages, dating back to the late 18th century.

"The proposal is for the conversion of the building back into individual houses, including the public house which will be restored to two units,” says the report.

“Works are primarily related to the interiors of the building, with details of windows and doors considered as part of the listed building consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The conversion of the public house to cottages, while erasing evidence of the building’s use as a pub resulting in some harm to the significance of the listed building, will help to secure the optimal viable use of the building, which has in part laid empty for a number of years.

"This will have a beneficial impact upon the building’s significance and represent a public benefit, and any harm is mitigated to some extent by the restoration of the original use of the building.

"Reinstatement of an original door opening, as well as mullions at the rear of the property will also represent an enhancement.”