It has been a popular drinking spot under several different names but now a Halifax town centre building is being turned into offices.

Real estate firm O&C are giving the former Flashman’s pub, Bar Eleven and Bees Knees building at 11 Harrison Road a full renovation.

They posted: “This beautiful Georgian building is being split into mixed office use and will be completed in the coming months.”

The second floor of the building is still available to let, along with a small mezzanine unit.

For details, email [email protected] or call or 01422 345525.

As reported by the Courier, O&C is also responsible for the scaffolding which has gone up at the former Halifax Building Society headquarters on Commercial Street as it is also carrying out renovation work there.