One of the nearest Primark’s to Halifax is planning a major expansion.

The White Rose Centre branch of the store is set to almost double in size.

A post from the shopping centre says the expansion is not expected to be complete until 2027 but customers may notice changes when work starts on Monday.

"The Primark entrance via car park two will be temporarily out of use during the renovation works but you can still access the store through the ground floor or first floor mall entrance,” the White Rose Centre has posted.

"Primark will be open as usual and there will be no changes to their opening hours.

"We would like to thank you for your patience and understanding while the works get underway, and look forward to making some exciting changes to improve your shopping experience!

"If you have any questions regarding car park access, please contact [email protected].”