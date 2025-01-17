Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New signs have gone up at a Halifax town centre building undergoing refurbishment which may give a clue as to who is moving in there.

Work has been going at the building on Horton Street for some time but now signs have gone up outside and inside of the premises saying one word – ‘Yang’.

There has been speculation that a new restaurant is opening at the building, and a peek inside does reveal what looks like a large cooking hob.

In Chinese philosophy, Yang is the active male principle of the universe, associated with heaven, heat, and light.

The signs have gone up at the premises on Horton Street

Horton Street has seen a string of recent openings after several other buildings were renovated, including The Grayston Unity, Northern Power Garms and Eva Joyce Bridal.

It is close to the forthcoming Westgate Quarter – a new development with space for 12 new businesses.

O&C Management Services, who are currently working on the project, say there will be office, retail and hospitality space, and are currently searching for “new and exciting” firms to become tenants.