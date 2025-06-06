Plans to change the use of a Grade II-listed Calderdale building have been submitted.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier in the spring it was reported that Brighouse Civic Hall, which hosted a range of events and organisations, had been sold by Calderdale Council for £700,000.

Now the council’s planners have received applications from ADW Investments Ltd seeking permission to change the use of the building from mixed use – its designation currently is “financial and professional services” – to retail, and listed building consent for the change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals include a new entrance and internal works at the Bradford Road building.

The plans have been submitted to Calderdale Council

Supporting statements with the application say a new entrance will replace the existing triple-glazed full height windows with double doors and single window panels to either side, with the entrance doors recessed and constructed in hardwood timber, if the plans are permitted.

The hardwood timber will be given a natural oil finish, with an ashlar stone plinth.

“There are no changes to the existing access to the site.

“The internal layout and design of the development will reflect the requirement of inclusiveness for all users and will be designed in accordance with up to date building regulations, energy conservation control and CO2 emissions,” says the statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

None of the areas of demolition relate to original features of the building, says a heritage statement with the application.

Therefore in terms of impact on the heritage assets, the proposals are “considered to be neutral and accordingly there is no conflict with the relevant policies in the framework or in the local plan,” it argues.

Brighouse Civic Hall is one of a number of buildings which was closed under Calderdale Council’s Future Council plan five years ago in order to make financial savings.

The hall was one of a number of public buildings identified through the plan which the council decided it no longer needs and cannot afford to upkeep, the council has considered community asset transfers which would see groups running buildings and taking on the costs.

In Brighouse Civic Hall’s case, there were some initial expressions of interest but these were not taken further.