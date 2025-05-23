A landmark building in a Calderdale town has been sold, councillors have been told.

Brighouse Civic Hall, which hosted a range of events and organisations, is one of a number of buildings which was closed under Calderdale Council’s Future Council plan five years ago in order to make financial savings.

Two years ago, Calderdale councillors heard two initial expressions of interest in taking on the Grade II listed building were later withdrawn.

Other options were then explored and now councillors have been told a sale has now gone through for £700,000,

Coun Howard Blagbrough

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said: “It has taken time to come to fruition but we hope that in addition to raising funds for us, it will now be able to return to being the central part of Brighouse.”

She only reported that the sale “will allow the building to be re-purposed” as well as generating a significant amount of money which would help support the council’s capital investment programme.

Ward councillor Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse), who has raised the issue of the building’s future regularly since the Future Council plan decision, welcomed the news.

“I am pleased Brighouse Civic Hall have eventually found a new buyer.

“I look forward to seeing new development there and hopefully the building put back into use,” he said.

The council has considered Community Asset Transfers – which would see groups running buildings and taking on the costs – for the public buildings identified through the plan.

But there is a high bar to ensure the buildings remain sustainable.