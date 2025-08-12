What is happening to Brighouse Lloyds: Bank building in Calderdale town centre could house new restaurant

By John Greenwood
Published 12th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
Plans to turn part of a former Brighouse bank branch into a restaurant and bar have been submitted.

An application has been made to Calderdale Council seeking permission to convert the ground floor of the former Lloyds Bank building on Bradford Road, on the corner with Commercial Street.

Agents for the applicants Northern Design (Oldham) say the premises have been empty for just over a year.

The supporting statement also notes that before it was a bank, the building was previously a public house.

The former Lloyds Bank building at Bradford Road, Brighouseplaceholder image
The former Lloyds Bank building at Bradford Road, Brighouse

It also says an application has also been submitted to convert the first floor areas which were used for storage and staff rooms in the bank into two flats.

If the application is approved, the new restaurant would occupy the whole of the ground floor, with alterations to the window facing Commercial Street.

The conversion would separate the ground floor, meaning there would be no access between the floors, says the agent.

