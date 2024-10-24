Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Calderdale village landmark has been put up for sale.

Copley Data Centre, owned by Lloyds Banking Group, is now on the market ahead of its planned closure next year.

Its sale price has not been revealed, with its listing on Rightmove stating “price on application”.

The massive site off Wakefield Road – which is listed as amounting to more than 30 acres – includes offices, data halls, warehousing and a stand alone energy centre.

Lloyds announced in 2022 it would be closing the data centre at the same time as it revealed a £60m modernisation of its Trinity Road headquarters in Halifax town centre.

The Copley site has been listed as “a development opportunity” although the brochure points out that in the current Calderdale Local Plan the main operational site and the overflow car park provision south of Wakefield Road are allocated as a “primary employment area” and the “undeveloped land to the west of the main operational site is an allocated “employment site”.

“Interested parties are advised to make their own enquiries with the local planning authority,” says the brochure.

It also says: “We are instructed to invite offers for the freehold interest of the subject property based upon the asset being sold, with the benefit of vacant possession.”

Lloyds has already said it is planning to bring more of its staff to its Halifax town centre site when the current modernisation work there is complete.

The project includes improved cycling and active travel facilities for staff and better support and wellbeing facilities including a mothers’ room, new changing areas, a contemplation room, flexible fitness spaces and a café.