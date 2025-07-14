The future of a Calderdale village landmark is still unclear.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Copley Data Centre, owned by Lloyds Banking Group, has been on the market for more than eight months but does not yet look to have been sold.

The massive site off Wakefield Road – which is amounts to more than 30 acres – is still listed as for sale on property agent CBRE’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It includes offices, data halls, warehousing and a stand alone energy centre.

Copley Data Centre, owned by Lloyds Banking Group, is on the market. Its sale price has not been revealed, with its listing on Rightmove stating “price on application”.

Last week, it was announced Breck Homes had been appointed to transform another data centre also owned by Lloyds – in Pudsey, Leeds – into 124 new affordable homes.

When it was originally listed last year, Copley Data Centre was described as “a development opportunity” although the brochure pointed out that in the current Calderdale Local Plan, the main operational site and the overflow car park provision south of Wakefield Road are allocated as a “primary employment area” and the undeveloped land to the west of the main operational site is an allocated “employment site”.

Lloyds announced in 2022 that it would be closing the data centre at the same time as it revealed a £60m modernisation of its Trinity Road headquarters in Halifax town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The price for Copley Data Centre has not been revealed, with the listing saying “price on application”.

Also still for sale is the banking group’s Collinsons Building on Trinity Road in Halifax town centre.

The listing says the seven-floor office accommodation is mostly open-plan, with banks of desks and various sized meeting rooms.

Again, the price is on application.

If you have a story to share, you can email us at [email protected].