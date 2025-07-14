What is happening to Copley Data Centre: Question mark over iconic Lloyds Banking Group building in Calderdale village as similar building to be turned into 124 homes
Copley Data Centre, owned by Lloyds Banking Group, has been on the market for more than eight months but does not yet look to have been sold.
The massive site off Wakefield Road – which is amounts to more than 30 acres – is still listed as for sale on property agent CBRE’s website.
It includes offices, data halls, warehousing and a stand alone energy centre.
Last week, it was announced Breck Homes had been appointed to transform another data centre also owned by Lloyds – in Pudsey, Leeds – into 124 new affordable homes.
When it was originally listed last year, Copley Data Centre was described as “a development opportunity” although the brochure pointed out that in the current Calderdale Local Plan, the main operational site and the overflow car park provision south of Wakefield Road are allocated as a “primary employment area” and the undeveloped land to the west of the main operational site is an allocated “employment site”.
Lloyds announced in 2022 that it would be closing the data centre at the same time as it revealed a £60m modernisation of its Trinity Road headquarters in Halifax town centre.
The price for Copley Data Centre has not been revealed, with the listing saying “price on application”.
Also still for sale is the banking group’s Collinsons Building on Trinity Road in Halifax town centre.
The listing says the seven-floor office accommodation is mostly open-plan, with banks of desks and various sized meeting rooms.
Again, the price is on application.
