A Calderdale village site which used to be home to a transport company could be transformed into a veterinary practice, if planning permission is given.

CM Holdings Group Ltd wants to make the changes at Star Garage on Wakefield Road in Copley.

The company has applied to Calderdale Council seeking planning permission to demolish many of the existing buildings there but retaining and linking two build the new practice.

Supporting statements submitted by the applicant explain the site has been home to a transport company for more than 30 years and buildings have been added or adapted for that use over that time.

If successful, the application will see the former Star Garage site at Copley, Halifax, transformed into a veterinary practice.

But, the statement says: “We are applying for planning permission for the demolition of three dilapidated buildings of no historical or architectural merit, with all the buildings being demolished not being fit for purpose.

“All of the existing buildings are dilapidated, with roof leaks and security issues.”

Instead, the company wants to repurpose and link together two of the buildings on the site to create a new veterinary practice along with associated parking.

These two buildings are in reasonable condition, says the company.

“The re-purposing/renovation of the remaining buildings will enable the use of these buildings for the growth of a local veterinary practice in the area who are looking to expand and employ more members of staff in the area.

“We purchased the site in late 2023 and have since spent money on tidying and securing the yard areas,” supporting papers say.

The application – number 24/00968/FUL – and supporting statements can be viewed on the council’s website.