The owner of a lap dancing bar that has been in Halifax for more than 20 years says he will appeal Calderdale Council’s refusal to renew his licence.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Courier earlier this afternoon, La Salsa – on Silver Street in Halifax town centre – has had its annual application to renew its sex entertainment venue licence turned down.

Owner Reza Shahsavar says he will be appealing the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors have refused the club a licence before, back in 2018, but following an appeal by Mr Shahsavar, councillors were asked to consider the application again and agreed to grant it early in 2019.

La Salsa on Silver Street in Halifax town centre

In the past, applications from La Salsa have been opposed by objectors on grounds including its proximity to a women’s refuge and it being opposite a church, including by the Calderdale-based national campaign group White Ribbon.

But Mr Shahsavar told members of the council’s Licensing and Regulator Committee the club had operated for 21 years at the premises without incident.

Councillors heard there were no objections to the licence being renewed by West Yorkshire Police and one council ward of those affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But three objections to the application were received, one citing safety concerns about the club’s clientele “hanging around in the area".

Coun Ann Kingstone

And committee Chair, Coun Ann Kingstone (Lab, Skircoat) said an issue raised in the two other objections, including by Councillor Joe Thompson (Lab, Town) was among those given consideration alongside national – and the authority’s – policy guidance.

Councillors were reminded they cannot make a decision on moral grounds, only within the terms of policy.

Coun Thompson claimed the club was inappropriate having regard to the character of the relevant locality, and councillors were told in their report that a new block of flats, the 122-apartment Bolt Green - had been built very close by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Joe Thompson

These, said Coun Thompson in his objection, changed the nature of the locality and was a grounds for refusal the committee could consider.

“I think the locality of Halifax town centre has changed significantly enough that this is now a relevant consideration for the refusal of the application,” he said.

He also cited the former Atik nightclub becoming a place of worship and the growing use of the town centre by under 18s as a result of the Trinity Sixth Form college now being a feature.

“I would also consider that the area is becoming increasingly residential,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Shahsavar disputed any of the club’s clientele were “hanging around the locality” and, answering questions from the councillors said the club had security staff, CCTV cameras in all spaces.

Dancers are trained and the rules are very restrictive, he said.

The club’s licence allowed it to operate 5pm to 5.30am Monday to Sunday but Mr Shahsavar told the committee it actually opened between 10pm and 5am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Outside the meeting, Mr Shahsavar also noted in cities like Manchester and Leeds similar clubs are open close to, for example, blocks of student accommodation.

Councillors deliberated for almost an hour before making their decision.