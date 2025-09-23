What is happening to the Barge and Barrel: Iconic Calderdale pub can be turned into housing
A planning application to turn the Barge and Barrel on Park Road in Elland into two houses, five apartments and an office has been approved, subject to conditions, by Calderdale Council.
As reported by the Courier, the pub closed in December 2022, to the dismay of many.
Former owners Admiral Taverns said at the time they did not believe the pub had “a long-term sustainable future”.
The then landlady, and preacher, Carolyn Stafford said what she had loved most about running the pub was the people.
She added: “People have said us closing has been a bereavement. They've been in tears more than me. It's a family to us.”
A viability assessment and marketing report submitted with the application said the pub’s areas are “dated” and “require significant upgrading to be in line with local competition”.
It adds: “The trading area is vast and needs reducing to create a viable outlet in today’s market.”
It also says that since the pub was put on the market in July 2022, the property has failed to attract a buyer who wants to run it as a pub.
"Any serious interest shown has been to date has all been for alternative use to convert the existing building into residential dwellings,” it says.
"Given the period of advertising and marketing, we do not believe the property has a a viable future as a public house in its current form.”