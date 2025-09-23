What is happening to the Barge and Barrel: Iconic Calderdale pub can be turned into housing

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 11:00 BST
A landmark Calderdale pub shut by its brewery three years ago can be converted into seven new homes.

A planning application to turn the Barge and Barrel on Park Road in Elland into two houses, five apartments and an office has been approved, subject to conditions, by Calderdale Council.

Most Popular

As reported by the Courier, the pub closed in December 2022, to the dismay of many.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former owners Admiral Taverns said at the time they did not believe the pub had “a long-term sustainable future”.

The Barge and Barrel at Elland.placeholder image
The Barge and Barrel at Elland.

The then landlady, and preacher, Carolyn Stafford said what she had loved most about running the pub was the people.

She added: “People have said us closing has been a bereavement. They've been in tears more than me. It's a family to us.”

placeholder image
Read More
Read more: Closing time: Landlady and preacher who had first pub at 22 bids fond...

A viability assessment and marketing report submitted with the application said the pub’s areas are “dated” and “require significant upgrading to be in line with local competition”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It adds: “The trading area is vast and needs reducing to create a viable outlet in today’s market.”

It also says that since the pub was put on the market in July 2022, the property has failed to attract a buyer who wants to run it as a pub.

"Any serious interest shown has been to date has all been for alternative use to convert the existing building into residential dwellings,” it says.

"Given the period of advertising and marketing, we do not believe the property has a a viable future as a public house in its current form.”

Related topics:CalderdalePeopleCalderdale Council
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice