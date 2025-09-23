A landmark Calderdale pub shut by its brewery three years ago can be converted into seven new homes.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application to turn the Barge and Barrel on Park Road in Elland into two houses, five apartments and an office has been approved, subject to conditions, by Calderdale Council.

As reported by the Courier, the pub closed in December 2022, to the dismay of many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former owners Admiral Taverns said at the time they did not believe the pub had “a long-term sustainable future”.

The Barge and Barrel at Elland.

The then landlady, and preacher, Carolyn Stafford said what she had loved most about running the pub was the people.

She added: “People have said us closing has been a bereavement. They've been in tears more than me. It's a family to us.”

A viability assessment and marketing report submitted with the application said the pub’s areas are “dated” and “require significant upgrading to be in line with local competition”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “The trading area is vast and needs reducing to create a viable outlet in today’s market.”

It also says that since the pub was put on the market in July 2022, the property has failed to attract a buyer who wants to run it as a pub.

"Any serious interest shown has been to date has all been for alternative use to convert the existing building into residential dwellings,” it says.

"Given the period of advertising and marketing, we do not believe the property has a a viable future as a public house in its current form.”