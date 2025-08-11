Calderdale Council has approved plans to turn a Halifax pub into a House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO).

The New Welly, on Rochdale Road at King Cross, can now be converted following an application for the change being considered acceptable.

No comments from Calderdale residents had been received about the bid, either in objection or support.

As reported by the Courier in May, the pub building dates back to 1865 and has previously been known as the Wellington Inn and Perry Cafe Bar.

It has been not been open as a pub for some time, and the parking area to the side is being used as a car wash.

According to a planning officer’s decision report: “The building is currently vacant and the submitted information notes that the landlord has been unable to attract a tenant, and there are other public houses within the vicinity.

"Whilst the information on advertising the business as a public house is limited, it is clear in this particular circumstance, given the location and adjacent car wash, that the location is not appropriate any longer for the building to be used as a public house.”

The approved application was to create an eight-bedroom HMO with a maximum of eight occupants.

Each bedroom will have its own en suite bathroom and there will be a ground floor communal kitchen.

Outside space will be created by refurbishing the existing roof terrace and upgrading the enclosed yard.

The existing area to the west of the site will be used for parking.