It has been the site of many a night out for plenty of Halifax residents but now a town centre nightclub could become a place of worship.

A planning application has gone in for what was Atik, and most recently Switch, on Commercial Street.

O and C, which is overseeing a large chunk of redevelopment around Halifax town centre – particularly aiming to establish an identity for the Westgate quarter – has made the application for the former nightclub.

They are asking for permission to change the use of the building – also formerly the legendary Coliseum nightclub – into a place of worship.

The application does not give any more details as to who may be taking it on in its new guise, if permission is given.

No internal or external alterations are planned, says the application.

The building is also near the Victoria Theatre.

The Grade II listed building was originally a cinema called the Picture House, which opened in 1913.

It closed as a cinema in 1982, say supporting papers, and by the 1990s housed the Coliseum nightclub, plus the Main Street bar, and later became Liquid before branding as Atik in 2016.

The supporting statements say the building is “potentially at risk of falling into disrepair”.

“It is not considered that the change of use will have any visual impact upon the listing of the host building or the Victoria Theatre,” say the statements.

“If this change of use cannot be achieved it is feared that the building could remain unsuitable for occupation and potentially undermining the success of other local developments that have brought life into other listed premises within Halifax town centre.”

The building was most recently Switch nightclub, which opened in October 2023 but was closed and boarded up less than five months later.

The planning application – number 24/00436/COU – can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.