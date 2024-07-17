What is happening with ATIK building: Here is the church that wants to move into boarded up Halifax town centre nightclub - and they want to open it up to community groups
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
New Beginnings Community Church will be who meets at what was Atik, and most recently Switch, on Commercial Street if a planning application is approved.
As reported by the Courier, the application to turn the building into a place of worship was made last month by O and C, which is overseeing a large chunk of redevelopment around Halifax town centre.
The application did not give any more details as to who may be taking it on in its new guise and there has been much speculation since.
Now we can reveal that New Beginnings Community Church hopes to make use of the site.
The church was in The Threeways Centre in Ovenden before it was closed and has been meeting at Trinity Academy in Holmfield ever since.
Senior leader at New Beginnings, Alistair Pugh, said they currently have around 150 members and are “growing fast”.
They had looked at moving into the old Mecca Bingo building, on the edge of Halifax town centre, but then they came across the nightclub site.
"It’s such a prominent building in a very popular place,” he said.
"We hope it’ll be somewhere that can be used by the community.”
As well as providing the church and its groups a new permanent home, the new building could be hired for functions and other community groups, he explained.
"We’re looking at possibly opening a cafe downstairs, “ he added. “Everything is on the table.”
The church’s events have been hugely popular in the past, said Alistair, particularly its Santa’s Grotto, which has attracted hundreds of people every year.
With a new home, these events will be able to return, said Alistair.
The planning application – number 24/00436/COU – can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.
The Grade II listed building was originally a cinema called the Picture House, which opened in 1913.
It closed as a cinema in 1982 and by the 1990s housed the Coliseum nightclub, plus the Main Street bar, and later became Liquid before branding as Atik in 2016 and then Switch last year.
It is currently shut and boarded up.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.