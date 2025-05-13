What is happening with Brighouse Aldi: Opening date announced for new town centre supermarket

By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th May 2025, 11:30 BST
An opening date has been set for a new supermarket in Brighouse town centre.

Brighouse Aldi is set to open its doors on Thursday, June 12.

When open the supermarket will be open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm, Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

When open the supermarket will be open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm, Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Aldi is set to sponsor the upcoming Brighouse 1940s Weekend, organised by Brighouse BID, which will take place on June 7 and 8.

The annual celebration will feature music, dancing and fun, plus vintage, crafts, food and drinks as well as reenactors, vehicles and outfits from the time.

Brighouse Wilko shut in October 2023 and work started in April last year to demolish the premises and start building the new Aldi.

A planning application was submitted last month for the installation of two Automatic Number Place Recognition (ANPR) cameras at the site to monitor the use of the store’s car park.

Aldi plans to introduce a 90-minute maximum stay when it opens.

