What is happening with Brighouse Aldi: Signs installed on new supermarket as works progress on town centre site

Brighouse Wilko shut in October 2023 and work started in April last year to demolish the premises and start building the new Aldi.

Aldi is currently recruiting for Brighouse staff members for a number of roles including store assistant, deputy manager and store cleaner.

A planning application was recently submitted for the installation of two Automatic Number Place Recognition (ANPR) cameras at the site to monitor the use of the store’s car park.

Aldi plans to introduce a 90-minute maximum stay when it opens.

Aldi The signs have been installed on the new Brighouse Aldi.

Aldi When open the supermarket will be open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm, Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

3 . Aldi Brighouse Wilko shut in October 2023 and work started in April last year to demolish the premises. Photo: Abigail Kellett Photo Sales