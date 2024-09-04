Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Casa Brighouse has had its licence restored – but on the condition it is run by a new owner who already runs other Calderdale pubs.

The well-known wedding and events venue on Elland Road, near Brighouse, had its licence suspended pending a full review after a request by West Yorkshire Police.

At a meeting yesterday, councillors heard cannabis plants had been found growing there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the licence was restored subject to conditions which include that the former owner, Jack McDaid of Castelite Limited, is no longer involved.

Casa Brighouse

Calderdale licensing councillors were told the Andersen Group has agreed a deal to buy Casa Brighouse.

After learning of a transfer of the licence to Paul Andersen, and with a new designated premises supervisor – Anthony Hodges – also approved, councillors lifted the venue’s licence suspension after hearing the new owners will run the premises with a new ethos.

West Yorkshire Police and other authorities including Calderdale Council, who have spoken with Mr Andersen and his team about the sale and their plans for Casa, withdrew their requests the licence be revoked and it will now open again by the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Counsel for West Yorkshire Police, Daniel Penman-Wise, told councillors that police had attended the premises early last month in relation to illegal use of power supplies.

Casa Brighouse

Cannabis plants were discovered on the premises and inquiries being made into men found tending this, including issues involving modern slavery, he said.

Two arrests had been made, and police believed that, given the serious nature of issues being investigated, licensing objectives of preventing crime and disorder and ensuring public safety were being breached – prompting their initial request for the licence to be revoked, councillors heard.

But they also heard Mr Andersen’s company is experienced in running venues, according to Mr Penman-Wise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrister Duncan Craig, for Mr Andersen, said the company was established across Yorkshire and it was already running long-standing Calderdale venues The Prospect Inn in Halifax, The Grove Inn in Rastrick and The Rock in Holywell Green.

“Paul and Tony have over 70 years of experience in the licensing trade,” he said.

Councillors on the committee said incidents at Casa had been difficult for residents for some time and they must come first.

They had also heard worried residents’ concerns about issues of noise and nuisance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elland ward councillor Angie Gallagher said: “They have basically been terrorised in their own homes.

“My main concern is the residents and I do believe they have been let down in all this.”

Mr Andersen said there would be a big change in ethos, with late night raves out and family meals in, and residents welcome to come and talk to him.

“We’re not interested in the sort of events they have been doing,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Craig had said of the new team: “They understand the issues there and fully appreciate that bridges need to be built with local residents and responsible authorities.”

Parking and noise management plans must be put in place as part of the licence suspension being lifted.

And, amid close questioning from councillors, Mr Andersen also pledged to work with the relevant authorities to resolve ongoing issues related to Casa including over sewerage.