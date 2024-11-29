One of Halifax’s most beautiful buildings has become a new tapas bar.

Somerset House, on Rawson Street in the town centre, was home to Gin Lane but is now serving tapas with live music and discos.

The new business is named after the iconic Grade II listed Georgian mansion.

The Courier reported back in March that Gin Lane, which moved to the Rawson Street building from The Piece Hall in 2022, was up for sale but has been open as usual.

The beautiful building has a history dating back centuries

Somerset House – the new tapas bar – is opening tomorrow from 7pm with a launch night party including a saxophonist and DJs.

Themed evenings, tribute acts and silent discos are planned, as well as Sunday lunches and live music in the outdoor courtyard next spring and summer.

"We are providing an all-round experience by offering dining throughout the day, then flipping to nightlife during the evening,” said Somerset House.

"The grand salon upstairs is also the ideal venue for weddings and special occasions.”