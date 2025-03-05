It has been empty for more than two years but now a large Halifax town centre shop space looks set to welcome a new tenant.

The sizeable premises at 25 Westgate House, on Market Street, used to be home to Tesco Express, until the supermarket giant closed there in 2022 and opened a new store on Southgate in 2023.

Now a planning application has been submitted to Calderdale Council for the building by well-known discount retailer B&M.

The firm has applied for permission for signs and graphics at the address.

The application can be viewed on the planning portal on the council’s website by searching for application number 25/10004/ADV.

Comments on the application can also be submitted via the website.

B&M currently has a store on Horton Street in Halifax town centre and another at Shay Syke.

The Courier revealed in June 2022 that Tesco Express would be leaving the premises on Market Street.