A campaign to bring buses back to part of Halifax town centre is building speed.

More than 600 people have now added their names to an online petition, and many more have signed paper copies, calling for the return of services for all stops.

The Courier reported at the start of this month how traders at Halifax Borough Market claim some services are no longer dropping passengers off near the market, and are instead going straight to Halifax Bus Station.

That, they say, has meant their older and less mobile customers have been unable to make it to the market and its stalls.

Coun Joe Thompson

The move, combined with the current roadworks in Halifax town centre, has caused a steep decline in footfall at the market.

Town ward member Councillor Joe Thompson says he and his fellow ward councillors are supporting the petition and have contacted First, West Yorkshire Combines Authority (WYCA) and Halifax MP Kate Dearden about the issue.

They have also written to the A629 project team, asking for the free town centre shuttle bus operating during roadworks to serve the bus station, and for more promotion of this service.

Regarding the responses they have had so far, he said: “The 'Network Team' at First have confirmed receipt and will be back in touch.

"We have had a substantial response from WYCA. They have confirmed that in preparation for the completion of the works on Bull Green, they have written to First Bus asking for the reinstatement of buses onto George Street and King Cross Street once the next bus service registrations happen in October.

"They have also raised this at the Yorkshire Bus Alliance Operational Board meeting.

"They are also working with Team Pennine to plan the reinstatement of buses to the western side of the town centre in Autumn 2025.”

He added the Town ward councillors will be continuing to lobby for a better bus service for Halifax and hope the petition will have thousands of signatures, ready to present at the next full council meeting.

A spokesperson for First Bus said: “We have services bringing customers to Horton Street and Union Street, close to the market area, and will continue to work with partners to support town centre access as current works are completed.”

To sign the petition, visit https://www.change.org/p/reinstate-halifax-town-centre-bus-services