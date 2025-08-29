Comments are being invited again on plans to create a new fast food drive-thru and restaurant in a Calderdale village.

The application to build the new McDonald’s on land off Halifax Road in Shelf, next to the existing Esso garage, were submitted in November 2024.

Last month, the Courier reported how a decision had not yet been made and the application’s status, according to the council’s planning portal, was “recommendation and/or committee”.

Now, after new supporting information documents were submitted, the bid is back to “consultation”.

Councillor Tim Swift

People now have until September 18 to make further comments.

The new supporting information comes after questions from Calderdale Council about the servicing strategy for the site, in particular measures that would be implemented to manage pedestrian safety during servicing and delivery periods.

In it, Andrew Moseley Associates – commissioned by McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd – say: “Service vehicles will enter the via Halifax Road from the proposed access.

“The vehicle would service the McDonald’s restaurant via the car park. The vehicle will exit the site in forward gear onto Halifax Road.”

The proposed site for the new McDonald's off Halifax Road in Shelf

A “highways technical note” also now added to the supporting documents responds to other safety concerns from the council, including that an extra pedestrian island will be built.

"The applicant maintains that the existing pedestrian provision is suitable to meet the needs of the proposed development,” says the information.

"Nevertheless, in order to progress the application, the applicant is willing to provide an additional refuge island, with dropped kerbs and tactile paving, to the south of the site along the frontage of the existing Esso petrol station.”

Calderdale Council also argues McDonald’s should make a contribution to improvements at a nearby junction because of the impact the new restaurant would have on traffic.

But McDonald’s has disagreed with this assertion and asked for “further clarity”.

More than 80 comments on the plans have been received so far – some in support but most against.

The objectors include several members of Calderdale Council’s cabinet who have raised worries the new branch could contribute to childhood obesity.

Councillor Tim Swift, cabinet member for Public Health, says he supports other objections to the plans he says have come from directors of public health for Calderdale and Bradford, Debs Harkins and Rose Dunlop.

"Together the objections clearly set out the concerns over levels of obesity; the risks form increased availability of food which is high in fat, salt and sugar; and the specific risks from the location of this application close to a primary school but also at a bus stop extensively used by pupils attending a number of secondary schools,” he said.

McDonald’s has tried to address these concerns in a briefing note to the council.

In it, the firm argues: “McDonald’s supports the promotion of healthier lifestyles and tackling obesity, and is committed to giving their customers a range of options and supporting them to better understand the choices they make.”

It also says: “Their approach is very different from that of other hot food takeaway operators who do not operate such a wide-ranging menu or provide customers with information on nutrition and calories to help customers make an informed choice.”

The firm also says the plans are set to create 90 new jobs.