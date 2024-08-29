Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub in a Calderdale village that closed more than a decade ago looks set to reopen.

A licence application has been submitted to Calderdale Council for the Holywell Inn, on Stainland Road in Holywell Green.

The pub closed its doors in 2012 and, despite a community campaign to reopen it as a hub for the village, it has been shut ever since.

But the licensing application suggests the pub could reopen soon.

The application submitted is for the pub to be able to sell alcohol from 11am until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, from 11am until midnight Monday to Thursday and between 11am and 11pm on Sundays.

It also includes a request to allow live music between 11am and midnight between Monday and Saturday, and between 11am and 11pm on Sundays.

