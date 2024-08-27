What is happening with The Winterburn: Closed Halifax pub in idyllic setting to reopen as new couple take over who want to 'return it to its former glory'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Winterburn, on Winterburn Lane in Warley, has new landlords who are currently carrying out a renovation of the pub.
The pair posted on Facebook: “We would like to announce that we are extremely excited to be taken tenancy of The Winterburn.
"Introducing ourselves as Lee and Siobhan, we were both born and raised in the Calder Valley.
"We aim to bring The Winterburn back to it former glory.
"With over 20 years experience in the trade, we look forward to meeting all the locals and new customers.
We are currently in the process of renovating the pub, designing menus and recruiting staff.”
They plan to reopen the pub in late October or early November.
On the top of Winterburn Hill, the pun has some lovely views and the couple say they will offer home-cooked food and a variety of cask ales and draft beers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.