A pub with one of the best views in Halifax is to reopen.

The Winterburn, on Winterburn Lane in Warley, has new landlords who are currently carrying out a renovation of the pub.

The pair posted on Facebook: “We would like to announce that we are extremely excited to be taken tenancy of The Winterburn.

"Introducing ourselves as Lee and Siobhan, we were both born and raised in the Calder Valley.

"We aim to bring The Winterburn back to it former glory.

"With over 20 years experience in the trade, we look forward to meeting all the locals and new customers.

We are currently in the process of renovating the pub, designing menus and recruiting staff.”

They plan to reopen the pub in late October or early November.

On the top of Winterburn Hill, the pun has some lovely views and the couple say they will offer home-cooked food and a variety of cask ales and draft beers.