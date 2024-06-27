What is happening with Venue 73: Iconic Calderdale venue once embroiled in legal war with The Ritz back on the market at reduced price
What was the Ritz Ballroom and most recently named Venue 73, on Bradford Road, is on the market for £650,000.
According to its listing Linsey Champion Estate Agents’ website, it is being sold as an “exciting residential or commercial development opportunity”.
The dance hall and leisure venue hit the headlines when the owner was contacted by lawyers from the Ritz Hotel in Piccadilly giving them just days to stop using the name and threatening legal action.
The venue has been closed for some time and was put on the market to buy or rent in 2021.
It came off the market only to go back up for sale in 2022 for offers of over £1m.
Listing the venue for sale back then, the agent had suggested it would be ideal for a pizza, Italian or Asian restaurant, retail space or residential development.
The listing then also said the nightclub can hold over 400 people and has “reputably the best sprung dance floor in the North of England”.
The building dates back to 1937 when it opened as a cinema – the first in Brighouse.
It closed in 1963 and reopened as a bingo hall in 1965 before being bought in 1981, when it was refurbished and converted to a dance hall.
Over the years it has popped up on our TV screens including during A Touch of Frost in 2003 and in an episode of Heartbeat back in 1992.