What is opening in Brighouse: New alcohol and music licence bid for Calderdale town centre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Jun 2025, 16:59 BST

A new venture looks set to open its doors in Brighouse.

A licence application has been submitted to Calderdale Council for premises on the ground floor of Wellington House on Briggate in the town centre.

The new business – named Angelica’s – wants to be able to sell alcohol between 9am and midnight, seven days a week.

It has also applied to play recorded music from 9am until 11.30pm, Monday to Friday; from 9am until midnight on Saturdays and between 9am and 11pm on Sundays.

