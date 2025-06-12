What is opening in Brighouse: New alcohol and music licence bid for Calderdale town centre
A new venture looks set to open its doors in Brighouse.
A licence application has been submitted to Calderdale Council for premises on the ground floor of Wellington House on Briggate in the town centre.
The new business – named Angelica’s – wants to be able to sell alcohol between 9am and midnight, seven days a week.
It has also applied to play recorded music from 9am until 11.30pm, Monday to Friday; from 9am until midnight on Saturdays and between 9am and 11pm on Sundays.