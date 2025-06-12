A new venture looks set to open its doors in Brighouse.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A licence application has been submitted to Calderdale Council for premises on the ground floor of Wellington House on Briggate in the town centre.

The new business – named Angelica’s – wants to be able to sell alcohol between 9am and midnight, seven days a week.

It has also applied to play recorded music from 9am until 11.30pm, Monday to Friday; from 9am until midnight on Saturdays and between 9am and 11pm on Sundays.