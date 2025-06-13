A Calderdale village is set to welcome a new bar and restaurant.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Loft describes itself as a bar and eatery, and is planning to open in Ripponden in August.

‘Coming soon’ signs have gone up in the village which also advise that the new venture will have an outdoor terrace.

It will be opening at Commercial Mills on Oldham Road.

The news has gone down well on social media so far, with hundreds of people already liking The Loft’s Facebook page.