What is opening in Ripponden: 'Coming soon' signs go up for new bar and restaurant in Calderdale village
A Calderdale village is set to welcome a new bar and restaurant.
The Loft describes itself as a bar and eatery, and is planning to open in Ripponden in August.
‘Coming soon’ signs have gone up in the village which also advise that the new venture will have an outdoor terrace.
It will be opening at Commercial Mills on Oldham Road.
The news has gone down well on social media so far, with hundreds of people already liking The Loft’s Facebook page.