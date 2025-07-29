A new discount store is opening in Halifax.

Amazon returns, end of line stock and clearance items will be on sale for £1 each at Halifax Pound Store.

The shop is 1A North Bridge and will open at 10am on Saturday (August 2).

From then, it will be only be open on Saturdays and Sundays.

The shop is cash only and will be selling DIY, beauty, children’s, homeware, pets, electronics ad motor goods as well as clothes.

"All our products are £1 and always will be,” it says.