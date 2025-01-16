Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He used to visit there every week with his grandma and aunt, and now a successful Halifax entrepreneur is opening a second shop at one of the town’s most famous sites.

Marcus Doyle, who owns The Yorkshire Soap Company together with Warren Booth, grew up in Halifax and says he used to go to The Piece Hall every Saturday.

The company already has one store at the iconic landmark and now they are opening a second – and it even has a dragon.

The Society of Alchemists is described by as a “major new experience store”, based on alchemy and fantasy.

It is set in a lair, filled with detailed animations, dramatic displays and original handmade perfumes, bath and body potions which are created at the company’s soap factory.

At the centre of the store, visitors will be greeted by their famous animated dragon, who will welcome shoppers to the immersive shopping experience.

It also sells personally-crafted gifts for people and homes including candles, home scents and one-off art pieces.

The first Society of Alchemists shops has been open at The Shambles in York for three years and the owners have now chosen Halifax and its Piece Hall for the second store.

The new Society of Alchemists will be recruiting a team of up to 10 people, both full and part-time, for the shop and there is a commitment to generate more jobs at the soap factory in York.

Marcus said: “Having grown up in Halifax spending my childhood sitting at The Piece Hall on a Saturday Morning with my aunt and grandma, eating chips next to the old bandstand, I wonder now what they would think about that once little boy having two successful shops at The Piece Hall.

"It is a huge commitment but one which we know will not only add to our brand but will offer The Piece Hall visitor an even better out-of-this-world experience.”

The Yorkshire Soap Company opened its first shop in Hebden Bridge and has gone on to open more stores in York, Leeds, Harrogate, Ilkley and Beverley, as well as its shop in The Piece Hall.