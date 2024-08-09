What's happening to Lloyds Data Centre at Copley? Future of site may change following closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The future of a major employment site may change after it closes next year, councillors heard.

Banking giants Lloyds are set to close its spacious data centre at Copley, Halifax, next year.

A Calderdale councillor has asked if using the premises for social housing could be an option going ahead.

Coun Chris Pillai (Con, Rastrick), speaking at a questions-to-Cabinet-members session, said Lloyds Bank has begun an initiative to turn its old offices and data centres into new social housing projects.

The Lloyds Bank Data Centre at Copley, Halifax, which is set to close next year. Picture: Google Street View

“This could be an excellent opportunity for the data centre in Copley, which is due to close in 2025.

“Please will the council explore this further,” he said.

The borough has a shortage of social housing, with around 8,600 people on waiting lists.

Coun Chris Pillai

The council’s Deputy Leader, and Cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said issues were the site being privately owned and also designated as primary employment space in the council’s new Local Plan, which was adopted last year.

The policy sought to safeguard existing employment sites where appropriate, he said.

“The site is privately owned as well, and as such the type of development brought forward is ultimately a matter for the landowner rather than the council,” said Coun Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

Lloyds are marketing the site through specialist agents and council officers were liaising with the company as marketing progresses, but it was too early in the process to understand what interest in the site this had generated from potential investors, developers or occupiers, he said.