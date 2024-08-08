How many have you done? You're not really from Halifax if you haven’t done these 22 things

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 13:17 GMT
Halifax has its little quirks that make it the home we know and love and chances are you will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in the town.

From boating at Shibden Park to a nightclub that offers 75p drinks there's so much that sets us apart from other towns.

You're not really from Halifax if you haven't…

21 pictures of life in Brighouse and Elland from 1960s to early 2000s

43 photos will take you back to a Halifax night out back in 2010

The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 39 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama

The iconic cobbles and gates of the old Maine Street will live on in the memories of all who visited.

1. Partied in Maine Street

The iconic cobbles and gates of the old Maine Street will live on in the memories of all who visited. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
From the Coliseum to Liquid and then Atik, this iconic venue in Halifax town centre has been a staple in the nights out of Halifax residents for years.

2. Spent the night at this iconic venue

From the Coliseum to Liquid and then Atik, this iconic venue in Halifax town centre has been a staple in the nights out of Halifax residents for years. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Going to the Acapulco is a right of passage in Halifax. A night of dancing and 75p drinks.

3. Visited the Acca

Going to the Acapulco is a right of passage in Halifax. A night of dancing and 75p drinks. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
With its lush grass and fun playground, you can pass many hours soaking in the sun at Manor Heath Park.

4. Spent a sunny day at Manor Heath

With its lush grass and fun playground, you can pass many hours soaking in the sun at Manor Heath Park. Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxBBCHappy ValleyBrighouse
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice