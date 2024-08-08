How many have you done? You're not really from Halifax if you haven’t done these 22 things

From boating at Shibden Park to a nightclub that offers 75p drinks there's so much that sets us apart from other towns.
You're not really from Halifax if you haven't…
1. Partied in Maine Street
The iconic cobbles and gates of the old Maine Street will live on in the memories of all who visited. Photo: National World
2. Spent the night at this iconic venue
From the Coliseum to Liquid and then Atik, this iconic venue in Halifax town centre has been a staple in the nights out of Halifax residents for years. Photo: National World
3. Visited the Acca
Going to the Acapulco is a right of passage in Halifax. A night of dancing and 75p drinks. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Spent a sunny day at Manor Heath
With its lush grass and fun playground, you can pass many hours soaking in the sun at Manor Heath Park. Photo: Charles Round
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.