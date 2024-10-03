What's happening with Wilkos: Twelve months on from closure what has happened to Halifax and Brighouse shops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twelve months ago in October 2023 Wilko stores across the country closed their doors.

Halifax’s store, on Southgate in the town centre, shut on October 3 and Brighouse’s Wilko, on Commercial Street, closed on October 8 after the company went into administration.

But what’s happened to those locations one year on?

Wilko Halifax

In Halifax the shop still stands empty.

Located in the town centre nothing has yet moved into the space.

In Brighouse the original building no longer exists.

Plans were submitted at the end of last year to demolish the site to make way for a new building.

Car park closed and demolition experts at former Wilko store site, Brighouse.

The area is set to become a new Aldi supermarket, with the site now being clear and prepared for building.

Wilko officially went into administration in August 2023 with no viable offers made for the whole business.

It was reported that B&M bought 51 Wilko shops and Poundland bought 71.