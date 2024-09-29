What's on in Calderdale: Halifax Bierkeller set to return promising to be bigger and better than ever
On Friday, November 9 and Saturday, November 10, The Arches at Dean Clough will host fun and entertainment, including Halifax’s Bavarian Stompers, the first British Oompah Band to appear at a major German bier festival.
Sam Holmes, from The Arches, said: “Our Bierkeller atmosphere is one of a kind and we’re ready for two more nights of action-packed, infectious entertainment where audience participation is key.
"It’s one of our favourite events in the calendar. It’s one of those unique nights you need to put on your bucket list, it’s no wonder it’s always a sell-out.”
Tickets are available at www.thearchesdeanclough.co.uk and are priced at £24 including Bratwurst.
