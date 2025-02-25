When is Clintons shutting: Closing date announced for Halifax branch of major high street retailer after 'everything must go' signs appear

By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Feb 2025, 15:25 BST

A closing date has been revealed for the Halifax branch of a well-known high street store.

Clintons, in Woolshops, will shut on Saturday, April 19.

The Courier reported in January that the branch, which has been in Halifax for many years, was to close after signs went up in the windows declaring “everything must go”.

There have been several new shops opening in Woolshops recently.

The Fragrance Shop and Overgate Hospice are among the new additions to the town centre shopping area.

