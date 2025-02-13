A date for the much-anticipated reopening of a Halifax town centre pub has been revealed.

The Westgate, on the corner of Westgate and Union Street, has been undergoing a £350,000 makeover after being closed for seven years.

Now the new landlord, Brett Watson-Davies, has announced it will reopen on Thursday, March 6.

Brett’s first jobs were in the hospitality industry, starting in a Brewers Fayre before working in independent bars and clubs while at university.

Brett Watson-Davies is the new landlord of The Westgate in Halifax

"Following this, I joined Bass and later moved into retail, where I spent 19 years progressing from store manager to area manager, overseeing 10 to 13 stores with more than 300 team members,” he said.

"After a short career break, I joined a Star Pubs site in November 2023 and attended their Just Add Talent Academy, graduating this month in preparation for taking The Westgate.”

Brett, who is running the pub on behalf of Star Pubs, added The Westgate will be a “cosy haven where people can relax, share stories, and build connections”.

The Westgate in Halifax town centre

"With a warm and inviting atmosphere featuring a modern decor and comfortable seating, the pub will cater to a diverse clientele,” he said.

"It will focus on offering a selection of hot drinks, real ales and draught lager, along with great wine and fizz selections, and a cocktail menu.

"We will ensure there’s something for everyone whether locals, shoppers or visitors to the Piece Hall.”

There will be monthly live entertainment, quiz nights and themed events, and board games and books will also be available for those seeking a quieter experience.

"Above all, I want The Westgate to be a welcoming, inclusive space where everyone feels valued and safe, making it a true community hub,” said Brett.

The Courier reported last month how the revamp work was progressing at the pub, with swish new signs outside giving a taste of how it will soon look.

Jon Kelly, Star Pubs’ area manager for Halifax added: “The Westgate is looking fantastic. We’ve just got the finishing touches to complete now. It’s very exciting to see such an iconic pub coming back to life again.”