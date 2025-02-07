When will The Westgate in Halifax be open: New signs go up at landmark Halifax pub set to reopen after seven years of being shut after £350,000 revamp
The Westgate, on the corner of Westgate and Union Street, is undergoing a £350,000 makeover so it can reopen next month.
The swish new signs that have gone up outside give a taste of how the pub might soon look.
The pub, which is close to The Piece Hall, has been shut since 2018.
The Courier revealed last year how a planning application had been submitted to Calderdale Council for listed building consent for the revamp inside.
In November, Star Pubs – which owns The Westgate - announced work on the makeover would be starting.
It is understood the aim is to reopen the pub in March.