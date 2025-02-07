Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New signs have gone up as work progresses to reopen one of Halifax’s most iconic town centre pubs.

The Westgate, on the corner of Westgate and Union Street, is undergoing a £350,000 makeover so it can reopen next month.

The swish new signs that have gone up outside give a taste of how the pub might soon look.

The pub, which is close to The Piece Hall, has been shut since 2018.

The Courier revealed last year how a planning application had been submitted to Calderdale Council for listed building consent for the revamp inside.

In November, Star Pubs – which owns The Westgate - announced work on the makeover would be starting.

It is understood the aim is to reopen the pub in March.