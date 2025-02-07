When will The Westgate in Halifax be open: New signs go up at landmark Halifax pub set to reopen after seven years of being shut after £350,000 revamp

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Jan 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 10:04 BST
New signs have gone up as work progresses to reopen one of Halifax’s most iconic town centre pubs.

The Westgate, on the corner of Westgate and Union Street, is undergoing a £350,000 makeover so it can reopen next month.

The swish new signs that have gone up outside give a taste of how the pub might soon look.

The pub, which is close to The Piece Hall, has been shut since 2018.

New signs have gone up at The Westgate

The Courier revealed last year how a planning application had been submitted to Calderdale Council for listed building consent for the revamp inside.

In November, Star Pubs – which owns The Westgate - announced work on the makeover would be starting.

It is understood the aim is to reopen the pub in March.

