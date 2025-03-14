When is Yang opening: New Thai restaurant in Halifax town centre announces opening date
A new Halifax town centre restaurant is opening next month.
Yang, on Horton Street, will be serving Thai food including Thai barbecue dishes and dim sum.
It will be opening its doors to the public on Friday, April 4.
As reported by the Courier, work has been ongoing to refurbish the premises since last year.
It is understood the restaurant will be over two floors.
The restaurant posted: “We’ve been working tirelessly to transform 18-20 Horton Street into a stylish Thai restaurant with its own unique charm."