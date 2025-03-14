A new Halifax town centre restaurant is opening next month.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yang, on Horton Street, will be serving Thai food including Thai barbecue dishes and dim sum.

It will be opening its doors to the public on Friday, April 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported by the Courier, work has been ongoing to refurbish the premises since last year.

Yang will open next month

It is understood the restaurant will be over two floors.

The restaurant posted: “We’ve been working tirelessly to transform 18-20 Horton Street into a stylish Thai restaurant with its own unique charm."