The GMB Union says the sale of a significant part of Wilko – which went into administration earlier this month, putting 12,500 jobs and its 400 stores at risk - has fallen through.

"This means that there is no longer any prospect that the majority of the business will be saved,” claims the union.

"For staff at the support centre and at the distribution centres, this means that redundancies will start over the coming week prior to closures at some point very soon based on progress around any store programme.

The Wilko store at Briggate, Brighouse. Picture: Google Street View

"For staff in stores, there remains a possibility that some might be bought, either individually or as part of larger packages.

"However, we must advise that we now expect significant redundancies amongst store staff, albeit the timing of this is uncertain.

"In the meantime, stores will continue to trade, and staff will continue to be paid. The redundancy process has commenced for staff in the distribution centres and support centre as their operations reduce in line with any store programme.

"GMB will continue to support members through this process and will fight to ensure that members are consulted as per the law and that you receive every penny you are entitled to.”

PwC has been appointed as the administrator and is trying to find a buyer for the business.

In a statement reported by the BBC, PwC said: "While discussions continue with those interested in buying parts of the business, it's clear that the nature of this interest is not focused on the whole group.

"Sadly, it is therefore likely that there will be redundancies and store closures in the future and it has today (Wednesday) been necessary to update employee representatives."

PwC said it understood the news would "further add" to uncertainty felt by workers and said it would be supporting staff.