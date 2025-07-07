One of the major supermarkets has announced plans for a new store and drive-thru coffee shop in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl has launched a public consultation on its proposals for the former bus depot site on Skircoat Road, near The Shay Stadium.

As reported by the Courier, First Bus has been knocking down buildings at the site for several months, including some that were used as tram sheds back when Halifax had a tram system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidl has said: “The development would create new local jobs and regenerate a vacant, brownfield site.

Halifax could be getting a new Lidl

"We would like to know what the local community thinks of the proposals and welcome your feedback.”

Leaflets have been posted out to people living close by and a public consultation session is taking place at The Shay Stadium between 3pm and 7pm on Thursday, July 17.

According to the leaflets, the store will include a bakery and a car park with 105 spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drive-thru coffee shop would also include associated parking.

The bus depot site at Skirtcoat Road in Halifax.

And it would create “up to 40 new jobs”.

"Significant landscaping proposals will enhance the site and the mature trees along Skircoat Road will be retained,” says the leaflet.

"One smaller tree would be removed to enable a pedestrian access close to the existing bus stop on Skircoat Road.”

In planning applications made before the demolition, First said the site was being used to fuel and wash buses and for overnight bus storage.

It said the bus wash building was beyond a state of repair, and a new bus wash was being provided on an adjacent site.