Where to eat in Calderdale: Popular Halifax restaurant teases 'exciting updates' after temporarily closing for essential maintenance
A popular restaurant in Halifax has teased some ‘exciting updates’ after it temporarily closed due to staff holidays and essential maintenance.
Viaduct, in Greetland, posted on social media to thank customers for their support over the festive period before announcing it was to temporarily close.
The restaurant says they will confirm a re-opening date in due course but told followers to “keep an eye out for some exciting updates”.
