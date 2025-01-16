Where to eat in Halifax: Opening date announced for exciting new eatery in Halifax's historic market

A new trader offering tasty dishes opens in Halifax Borough Market tomorrow (Friday).

Alaeli’s menu includes shawarma wraps, salads, loaded fries, homemade crepes, fresh lemonade and more.

The new eatery is already proving popular, attracting more than 600 followers on Facebook before even opening.

The name Alaeli comes from a blend of the owner’s two daughters’ names.

Halifax Borough Market

For more details, follow the new business on social media.

Halifax Borough Market is currently undergoing a transformation, with Calderdale Council aiming to update the Victorian landmark and make it a warmer and more welcoming place for people to shop, eat, drink and spend time.

