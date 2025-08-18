Where to eat in Halifax: Popular Halifax eatery raises reopening hopes by teasing it is 'cooking up something very special'
Noco Kiosk shut its alfresco premises in Westgate Arcade earlier this year blaming rising costs, “ridiculous overheads” and the “general economic climate”.
But a mysterious post went up on Friday teasing its future plans.
It said: “Did you miss us? Because we missed you!
"We’ve been cooking up something very special and all will be revealed very soon, in the meantime stay hungry. We’ve got you.”
Noco announced in May that it was closing its Westgate Arcade eatery, saying: “So guys after 10 years of Noco, our time has come!
"We have tried very hard to keep going but rising costs, ridiculous overheads, rent increases and the general economic climate, have all contributed to us having to call it a day!
"To those of you who frequented us over the years, thankyou! To those of you who shared our adventure, thankyou!”