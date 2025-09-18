A Calderdale village restaurant has had a revamp and is reopening this weekend.

What was Scandic House, on Stainland Road in West Vale, is now named Mina’s Table.

Instead of serving Danish-style open smørrebrød sandwiches and pastries, the eatery will now be cooking up a fusion of East and Southeast Asian cuisine.

According to the restaurant’s social media, it has been shut since the start of the month but will reopen on Saturday (September 20).

It has posted: “Something new is coming. A place to gather. A place to share. A table set with flavour and culture.”

Mina’s Table will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner between 10am and 9pm, Monday to Saturday, and between 10am and 6pm on Sundays.

Scandic House opened in 2023 as an artisan bakery and coffee bar bringing a taste of Scandinavia to Calderdale.

