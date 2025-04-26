Where to eat in West Yorkshire: New restaurant for Calderdale town 'coming soon' as team announce fifth Yorkshire eatery
La Brisa is a Mediterranean eatery which will be on Town Hall Street and opening “very soon”, according to its social media.
No opening date has been announced yet but when it does open, it will be serving food and drink seven-days-a-week from noon until 11pm.
Posting on social media, the team there said it will be offering: “a warm welcome, attentive service, and the vibrant, fresh flavours of the Mediterranean”.
The restaurant is run by the same people who own La Vida in Hebden Bridge, La Casa in Ilkley, Gallio in Alwoodley in Leeds and La Palma in Selby.
"Our team here in Sowerby Bridge is brand new—passionate, enthusiastic, and truly looking forward to serving you,” they said.
"We also have some lovely special offers coming soon, which we’re excited to share.”
The menu for the new restaurant is available to view on its Facebook page.