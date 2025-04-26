Where to eat in West Yorkshire: New restaurant for Calderdale town 'coming soon' as team announce fifth Yorkshire eatery

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sowerby Bridge will soon have a new restaurant.

La Brisa is a Mediterranean eatery which will be on Town Hall Street and opening “very soon”, according to its social media.

No opening date has been announced yet but when it does open, it will be serving food and drink seven-days-a-week from noon until 11pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posting on social media, the team there said it will be offering: “a warm welcome, attentive service, and the vibrant, fresh flavours of the Mediterranean”.

La Brisa is opening in Sowerby BridgeLa Brisa is opening in Sowerby Bridge
La Brisa is opening in Sowerby Bridge

The restaurant is run by the same people who own La Vida in Hebden Bridge, La Casa in Ilkley, Gallio in Alwoodley in Leeds and La Palma in Selby.

"Our team here in Sowerby Bridge is brand new—passionate, enthusiastic, and truly looking forward to serving you,” they said.

"We also have some lovely special offers coming soon, which we’re excited to share.”

The menu for the new restaurant is available to view on its Facebook page.

Related topics:West YorkshireCalderdaleSowerby BridgeFacebookHebden Bridge
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice