A restaurant firm with three branches across Lancashire and Greater Manchester is opening new premises in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Firepit – a restaurant and cocktail bar – says on its social media that it is aiming to open its Halifax town centre branch in November.

As reported by the Courier, the new eatery will be where TGI Friday’s used to be, in Broad Street Plaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are already Firepits in Blackburn, Rawtenstall and Bury.

Broad Street Plaza

A message on the Halifax branch’s website says the new restaurant is “coming soon”.

It is described as a steakhouse and cocktail bar whose signature dish is “steak on a stone”.

The menu also includes a variety of “pit specials” as well as hanging kebabs and flatbreads, fish dishes, burgers, salads and “off the grill” choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a host of desserts and cocktails to choose from along with a wide range of cigars.

The Courier has reported previously how a licence application had been made for the building and a recruitment advert for a manager for the new eatery was posted on website Indeed.

A planning application has also been submitted for various signs to be installed for the new restaurant.

The Halifax TGI Fridays was one of 35 which closed immediately after a deal was struck to rescue the chain but not all of its branches in October 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Firepit recruitment advert placed earlier this year, the venture was described as a “growing family business” with an aim “to create a unique dining experience at affordable prices”.

It also said: “Serving a plethora of food and beverages, here at The Firepit we like to ensure we go above and beyond when it comes to service.”

The licencing application was to be allowed to sell alcohol from 9am until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 9am until 1am during the rest of the week.

It was also applying to be allowed live and recorded music between 9am and 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9am and 1am on other days.

It wanted to be able to open from 9am until 4am on New Year’s Eve.