Where to eat out in Halifax: New restaurant and bar 'coming soon' to Halifax space where different restaurant shut just two months after opening
Signs for have gone up at premises on Crossley Street for Elysian.
According to its social media, the new venture is a “vibrant Mediterranean bar and restaurant inspired by Italian and Greek culture”.
"With a warm, welcoming atmosphere and expertly crafted drinks, it’s the perfect spot to relax, eat and socialise,” says the business.
No opening date has been announced yet but there are signs up saying “coming soon” and advertising for staff.
The premises were last opened as So Dough Halifax but that restaurant closed after two months.
The owners – who also have a restaurant in Holmfirth which is still open – said a the time: “We are sad to say that we have had to close Halifax HQ.
"This has come very unexpectedly but unfortunately unforeseen circumstances have left us with no choice but to close."