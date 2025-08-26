A new restaurant and bar is opening in Halifax town centre.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signs for have gone up at premises on Crossley Street for Elysian.

According to its social media, the new venture is a “vibrant Mediterranean bar and restaurant inspired by Italian and Greek culture”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With a warm, welcoming atmosphere and expertly crafted drinks, it’s the perfect spot to relax, eat and socialise,” says the business.

The new restaurant is "coming soon" to Halifax

No opening date has been announced yet but there are signs up saying “coming soon” and advertising for staff.

The premises were last opened as So Dough Halifax but that restaurant closed after two months.

The owners – who also have a restaurant in Holmfirth which is still open – said a the time: “We are sad to say that we have had to close Halifax HQ.

"This has come very unexpectedly but unfortunately unforeseen circumstances have left us with no choice but to close."