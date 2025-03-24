Which Morrisons are shutting: Elland cafe is on the list earmarked for closure

By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Mar 2025, 15:15 BST

Supermarket chain Morrisons has announced that up to 365 jobs could be at risk due to plans to close some of its cafes, convenience stores, florists, and fresh food counters.

Morrisons said these services were becoming more costly to operate than the revenue generated from customer spending.

The closures will affect 52 cafes, all 18 market kitchens, 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters, and four pharmacies.

The cafe at the store on Jubilee Way, Elland is on the list earmarked for closure.

Chief Executive Rami Baitiéh said: "Morrisons Cafés are rightly famous for their great quality well-priced food, their place in the local community and their appealing mix of traditional favourites alongside exciting new dishes.

"In most locations the Morrisons Café has a bright future, but a minority have specific local challenges and in those locations, regrettably, closure and re-allocation of the space is the only sensible option.”

