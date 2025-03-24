Money advice service in Calderdale announces closure of food bank

Halifax-based money advice service Noah’s Ark has announced the closure of its food bank due to a lack of funds.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noah's Ark is the largest voluntary-sector provider of therapeutic services in Calderdale, offering one-to-one counselling and money advice.

In a statement on social media, Noah’s Ark said: “Good morning Calderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the last few years we’ve been quite fortunate in regards funding to support those who are food insecure in North Halifax. Unfortunately that funding ends on the 31st March 2025 and from that date onwards we will no longer be able to accept referrals for clients needing food parcels.

Noah's Ark Centre, Ovenden.

"Food is the smallest part of what we do and we do not have a donor base that supports us with food donations like some other food projects do. We know what we do is valued by our client group and the wider local community but without securing additional funding we aren’t able to continue.

"We have always believed in supporting those who need crisis food support rather than those who simply want free food. This has been our model of working since day one of offering food and it’s been really successful in creating positive outcomes.

"If the situation changes we’ll obviously update you.”