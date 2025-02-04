Who's moved into NatWest building: Conveyancing firm makes home in Brighouse town centre
Valerie Holmes Law has taken residence on Bradford Road, in the former NatWest Bank building.
The firm says that the move has enabled the ability to widen the legal offering.
This will now include Wills, Trusts and Probate, Dispute Resolution, Landlord and Tenant Service, Personal Injury, Probate Disputes and Family Law alongside their long-standing conveyancing service.
To mark the move, Valerie Holmes Law will be hosting a coffee morning on February 14.
Residents are invited to get to know the Valerie Holmes Law team, and have a sandwich or a cake provided by Hartley’s Bakery & Confectioners.
The event will start at 9.30am, finishing just before lunchtime.
Stephanie Boocock, Branch Manager and Licensed Conveyancer, said “Having served the people of Hipperholme for such a long time and knowing the area personally, I’m really enjoying being in Brighouse.
"We still maintain tight relationships from our old location and love working with those clients, but we are really looking forward to serving the community of Brighouse and getting to know you all more as the months and years develop.”