Who's opening Brighouse Aldi? Paralympic medallist to open new store next month

The new Aldi store in Brighouse is set to be opened by a Paralympic medallist.

Aldi is set to open a brand-new store on Halifax Road in Brighouse on Thursday, June 12 at 8am.

The new store will be run by Store Manager Ben along with a team of 30 colleagues. Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found here.

When open the supermarket will be open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm, Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

To celebrate the partnership between ParalympicsGB and Aldi, Ben and his team will be joined by Paralympic silver medallist Beth Munro to celebrate the store opening by cutting the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Beth will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Aldi Store Manager Ben said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Brighouse. It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Beth Munro join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Taekwondo star Beth Munro added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”

The new Aldi store is also calling on charities and food banks in Brighouse to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the community.

Charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].